Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

TSE WDO opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

