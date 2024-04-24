Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 3.3 %
TSE WDO opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 0.75.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
