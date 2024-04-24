Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

