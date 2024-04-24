TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

FTI stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

