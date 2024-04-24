AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

