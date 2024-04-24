Capital One Financial Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.58 on Monday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.