Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of ($4.51) per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.10-7.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

