Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pain bought 4,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($21,936.76).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 464.20 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £698.57 million, a P/E ratio of 488.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.11.

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.63) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.21) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.14).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

