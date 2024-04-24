Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 3.3 %
XELB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Xcel Brands
In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
