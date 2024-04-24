Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

XELB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

