Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 913.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

