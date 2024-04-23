Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,425. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

