Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 473.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,137 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Pfizer by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 51,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 24,286,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,105,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

