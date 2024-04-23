Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 1,669,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,714. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

