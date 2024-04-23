Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,705 shares during the quarter. Cadre comprises 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,980. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

