Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 3,239,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

