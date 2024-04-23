Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.