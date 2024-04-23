DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Achieves $223.21 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. DigiByte has a market cap of $223.21 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,305.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.64 or 0.00761079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00127954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00183311 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00050666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00107450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,967,069,214 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

