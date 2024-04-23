First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $211,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 4,425,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,167. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

