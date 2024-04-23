First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 2,547 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 20,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

