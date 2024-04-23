First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 506,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,678,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

