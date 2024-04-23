Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

