Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $239.13. 546,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,380. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

