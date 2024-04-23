Financial Perspectives Inc Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 249,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.