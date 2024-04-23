First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 15,866 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 312,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 17,516,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

