Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,055. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

