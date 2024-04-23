Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

