Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
