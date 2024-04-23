21,205 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 1,117,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.