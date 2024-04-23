Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.53 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $445.69 million and $57.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.05 or 0.04835457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00057824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003659 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

