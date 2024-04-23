Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of AVBH remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

