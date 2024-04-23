Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,670 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $339.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

