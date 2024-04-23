Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRE traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,831,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

