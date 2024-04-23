Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 88 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $17.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.83. 248,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,502. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

