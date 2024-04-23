Element Wealth LLC Has $399,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 311,798 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,153. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

