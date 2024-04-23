Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 654,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 803,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $950,297. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

