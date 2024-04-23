Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 576,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 163,586 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $32.93.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

