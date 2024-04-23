Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 576,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 163,586 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $32.93.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.