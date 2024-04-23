Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 3.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 163,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 312,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Arko alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arko

Arko Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arko by 23.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Arko by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arko by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at $434,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.