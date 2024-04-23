Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.20

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 422303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

