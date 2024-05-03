Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $40,788.87 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
