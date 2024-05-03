TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $176.27 million and $20.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00056470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,650,310 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,720,709 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

