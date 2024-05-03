Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $32,487.38 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Behrad Derakhshan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

