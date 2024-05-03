Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $32,487.38 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Behrad Derakhshan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.