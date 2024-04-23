VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 257,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 470,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

VTEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 57.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

