ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 7.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.69. 161,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 203,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.
ScanSource Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
