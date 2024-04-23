ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 7.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.69. 161,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 203,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

ScanSource Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

