VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 727,179 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

