Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,244.00

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($15.37) and last traded at GBX 1,232 ($15.22), with a volume of 64237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £369.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,790.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,042.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 910.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,348.84%.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

