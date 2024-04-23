Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.00

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.37), with a volume of 293809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.29).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6,436.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

