Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 137.85 ($1.70), with a volume of 21053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,488.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 54,892 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). In related news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). Also, insider Alison Littley bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,007.16). Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

