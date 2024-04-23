Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $22.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $631.78. 901,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,167. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

