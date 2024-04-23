Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.78

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.78 and last traded at C$35.65, with a volume of 247715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.72.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.03.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9117965 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.