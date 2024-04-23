Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

