3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 1.4% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.04 and last traded at $93.91. Approximately 822,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,766,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

