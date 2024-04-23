Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.30. 77,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,364. The firm has a market cap of C$161.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 40.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

